Glenmark Pharma Shares Surge 9% On Positive March Quarter Outlook

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. jumped over 9% on Friday, extending gains for the second consecutive session as it presented a positive outlook even after posting a net loss in the third quarter.

"The lower sales in the current quarter are mainly on account of a one‐time impact on the company's India business," the bulk and generic drugmaker had said in an exchange filing on Wednesday evening.

In the quarter, Glenmark implemented changes in its overall distribution model of its India business through consolidation of stock points and rationalisation of channel inventories. This led to a temporary dip in sales for the India business, it said in its investor's call.