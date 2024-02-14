Glenmark Pharma Q3 Results: Reports Net Loss Of Rs 331 Crore
The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker reported a net loss of Rs 331 crore, as compared with a net profit of Rs 291 crore over the same period last year.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has reported a net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker reported a net loss of Rs 331 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with a net profit of Rs 291 crore over the same period last year. That compares with the Rs 248-crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Glenmark Pharma Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 19% to Rs 2,507 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,464 crore).
Operating losses of Rs 209 crore versus operating profit of Rs 474 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 578 crore).
Shares of Glenmark Pharma ended 4.35% lower ahead of the results announcement on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.45% rise in the benchmark NSE.
(This is a developing story)