Federal Bank Shares Falls 6% As It Stops Issuing New Co-Branded Credit Cards

Shares of the Federal Bank Ltd. plunged nearly 6% to the lowest in over a month after it stopped issuance of new co-branded credit cards.

The bank said it would seek regulatory clearance prior to the resumption of new issuance. It will continue to service existing customers holding co-branded credit cards issued by the bank, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The stock fell for the fifth consecutive session and has lost 7.63% during the period so far.