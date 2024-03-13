South Indian Bank Stops Onboarding Fresh Customers In Co-Branded Credit Cards

The South Indian Bank Ltd. will stop onboarding any fresh customers for its co-branded credit cards.

The bank has taken this step until it fully complies with regulatory guidelines, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. However, it will continue serving existing customers who hold co-branded credit cards issued by the banks.

The step has been taken to comply with Reserve Bank of India's amendments to master directions on credit card and debit cards. These amendments came on March 7, via a circular.

The bank also said that the same was also directed by an RBI letter dated March 12.

Of all the credit cards, South Indian Bank has a co-branded one with State Bank of India. It comes in two variants—South Indian Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card and South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Card.

According to RBI's amended rules for co-branded credit cards, the card shall explicitly indicate that it has been issued under such an arrangement. In all marketing/advertising material too, the name of the card-issuer would be clearly shown.

This information would be shown on the co-branding partner's platform, only to the cardholder.

Apart from other rules, the card issuers are advised to ensure that all the co-branding arrangements are in conformity with the instructions.