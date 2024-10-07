Federal Bank Share Price Down Nearly 4% After Q2 Business Update

Federal Bank share price fell nearly 4% on Monday after the private lender released its provisional Q2 updates and Morgan Stanley assigned an 'underweight' rating to the stock.

On Friday, Federal Bank reported that its total deposits rose by 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 2.69 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, compared to Rs 2.32 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Customer deposits, which constitute the majority of total deposits, increased by 16% to Rs 2.53 lakh crore.

The lender's gross advances also saw a growth, jumping 19.3% YoY to Rs 2.34 lakh crore in the second quarter. However, the CASA ratio—a measure of low-cost deposits—declined by 110 basis points to 30.07% from 31.17% a year earlier, indicating a potential increase in reliance on higher-cost funding.

Following the business update, Morgan Stanley reiterated an 'underweight' rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 185, implying a downside from the current level. The brokerage highlighted concerns about the bank's liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter, which moderated to 113% in the previous quarter from 128% earlier, as well as slower retail deposit growth.

The brokerage noted potential upside risks including a sharp improvement in deposit growth, a focus by the new CEO on driving the loan mix towards higher-margin loans, and better-than-expected operating leverage.

Downside risks included a sharp slowdown in economic growth impacting loan growth, higher-than-expected asset quality challenges, and a greater impact of ECL and LCR guidelines.