Embassy REIT Shares Fall As Blackstone Plans Stake Sale
Blackstone plans to sell its 23.5% stake in the company, via mega block deal.
Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT fell over 4% on Wednesday as Blackstone Inc. plans to sell its 23.5% stake in the company, via mega block deal.
The floor price has been set at Rs 310 per share, which is a 7% discount over Tuesday's closing price of Rs 335 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Embassy Office Park REIT declined as much as 4.69%, before paring losses to trade 0.22% lower at 10:15 a.m., compared to a 0.48% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 0.37% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.36.
All 14 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.9%.