Blackstone Plans Exit From Embassy Office Parks REIT Via Mega Block Deal

Blackstone Inc, which holds a large office portfolio in India, is looking to sell its entire 23.5% stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT via a mega block deal on Wednesday.

The floor price is set as Rs 310 per share and Kotak Mahindra Capital and IIFL Capital are the advisors of the proposed deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Blackstone, a sponsor of the Embassy REIT, has been planning to sell its remaining stake in the company, according to reports. They feel it is the right time to make the exit, given the current market scenario, said one of the people quoted above.

The U.S.-based asset manager had made a partial exit from Embassy REIT in September 2022, when it had sold 8% stake through open market block deals. Embassy made its market debut in 2019.