Dr Reddy's Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit Jumps 11%

Dr Reddy's stock rose as much as 4.35% during the day to Rs 6,095.25 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 3.90% higher at Rs 6,069.00 apiece, compared to a 0.83% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:34 a.m.

The share price has risen 40.14% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.90.

Seventeen out of 40 analysts tracking Dr. Reddy's have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 11 recommend 'hold' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 4.4%.