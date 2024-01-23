Cipla Share Price Surges 7% To Hit Record After Q3 Profit Meets Estimates

Shares of Cipla rose as much as 7.05% before paring gains to trade 6.51% higher at 9:57 a.m., compared to a 0.61% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 31.95% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, indicating the stock may be overbought.

Of the 40 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold', and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 31.9%.