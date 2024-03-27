CDSL Shares Plunge As Standard Chartered Plans Exit

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. snapped a three-session rally on Wednesday after a term sheet showed that Standard Chartered Bank—Corporate Banking is looking to sell its entire 7.18% stake through a block deal.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Standard Chartered Bank held 7.5 million shares in the company, according to the NSE website.

As many as 77.2 lakh shares or 7.4% of equity changed hands in a large trade at Rs 1,704 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers of the trade were not known immediately.