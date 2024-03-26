Standard Chartered Bank Looks To Sell Entire 7.18% Stake In CDSL

Standard Chartered Bank is looking to sell its entire 7.18% stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. through a block deal, according to the term sheet seen by NDTV Profit.

The block deal size is around $151 million. The floor price is at Rs 1,672 per equity share, which is at a discount of 6.5% to the last close of Rs 1,788.90. In terms of the number of shares, the deal comprises up to 7.5 million equity shares. The offering type is 100% secondary placement, according to the term sheet.

The sheet also mentioned that JP Morgan India is the advisor on the proposed block trade, which is expected on Wednesday.

CDSL is an Indian central securities depository and the only publicly traded depository in India.

In June 2023, the BSE executed a block deal in CDSL, offloading almost a 5% stake, according to media reports.