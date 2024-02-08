BPCL Shares Hit Record High After Joint Venture Renews Partnership With Qatar Energy

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksBPCL Shares Hit Record High After Joint Venture Renews Partnership With Qatar Energy
The existing long-term agreement between PLL and Qatar Energy accounts for around 35% of India's LNG imports, BPCL said.

08 Feb 2024, 11:05 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Petroleum fuel station (Source: BPCL website)</p></div>
Bharat Petroleum fuel station (Source: BPCL website)

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. rose over 4% to an all-time high on Thursday after its joint venture executed a long-term gas supply agreement with Qatar Energy

The renewal by Petronet LNG Ltd. is for the purchase of liquified natural gas of approximately 7.5 million tonne per annum on a long-term basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The LNG SPA is a renewal of the existing agreement signed on July 31, 1999, which was set to expire in April 2028. The new agreement entails deliveries commencing from May 2028 for a duration of 20 years with supplies on a delivered basis, it said.

PLL is an LNG terminal-owning company with equity participation from four oil & gas public sector undertakings — GAIL (India) Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Indian Oil Corp. and BPCL. Each holds an equity share of 12.50%, collectively totaling 50%.

The existing long-term agreement between PLL and Qatar Energy accounts for around 35% of India's LNG imports as of Feb. 6, according to BPCL

BPCL's stock rose as much as 4.08% during the day to Rs 626.60 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.98% higher at Rs 620 per share, compared to a 0.15% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:54 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 84, implying the stock is overbought.

Twenty-two out of the 34 analysts tracking BPCL have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 13.1%

