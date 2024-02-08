BPCL Shares Hit Record High After Joint Venture Renews Partnership With Qatar Energy

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. rose over 4% to an all-time high on Thursday after its joint venture executed a long-term gas supply agreement with Qatar Energy

The renewal by Petronet LNG Ltd. is for the purchase of liquified natural gas of approximately 7.5 million tonne per annum on a long-term basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The LNG SPA is a renewal of the existing agreement signed on July 31, 1999, which was set to expire in April 2028. The new agreement entails deliveries commencing from May 2028 for a duration of 20 years with supplies on a delivered basis, it said.

PLL is an LNG terminal-owning company with equity participation from four oil & gas public sector undertakings — GAIL (India) Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Indian Oil Corp. and BPCL. Each holds an equity share of 12.50%, collectively totaling 50%.

The existing long-term agreement between PLL and Qatar Energy accounts for around 35% of India's LNG imports as of Feb. 6, according to BPCL