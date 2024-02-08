Petronet LNG Secures Gas Supply From Qatar Till 2048

This deal is a renewal of an existing agreement signed between the two companies on July 31, 1999, and is set to expire in April 2028, according to an exchange filing.

Under the existing deal Petronet LNG imports 7.5 million metric tonne per year of LNG from Qatar on a free-on-board basis, priced at a slope of 12.67% of the current Brent crude oil futures prices and a fixed charge of 52 cents per million British thermal units, the company said in the filing.