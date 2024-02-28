Bajaj Healthcare Shares Soar 16% On API Deals With U.K., EU Clients

Shares of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. surged over 16% on Wednesday after it entered an agreement for the supply of 15 active pharmaceutical ingredients with U.K. and EU customers.

Under the contract development and manufacturing organisation, the company will undertake the development and supply of these molecules, which will be exclusively manufactured for its clientele, according to an exchange filing.

The APIs encompass a diverse range of compounds, including off-patent generics and molecules soon to be off-patent, the company said.

"By harnessing our expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are poised to enhance the accessibility and affordability of essential medications for patients across the globe," Anil Jain, joint managing director of Bajaj Healthcare, said.