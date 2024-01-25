Bajaj Auto Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Drives Shares To Life High

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. maintains a 'buy' rating for the stock with a target price of Rs 9,000. It likes the two-wheeler maker's rising focus on electrification with a market share of 13% and three-wheelers getting a good reception.

Two-wheelers are poised for strong rebound and it expects a 15% volume compound annual growth rate during financial year 2024–26, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 8,082 from Rs 7,112 earlier, implying a potential upside of 8.35% from the current market price.

Bajaj's portfolio of premium brands are likely to outperform industry growth, pointing out that the recovery in exports would be the next margin tailwind, it said.