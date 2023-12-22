Ami Organics Shares Surge After Investors Offload 12.46% Stake

Ami Organics Ltd. stock surged to over 8% on Friday after investors in the company pared stake worth Rs 473.69 crore in multiple bulk trades.

The pharmaceutical company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a global manufacturer to produce electrolytes for battery cells in Gujarat, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company will also sign an MoU with the Gujarat government for an investment of up to Rs 300 crore, for a manufacturing facility for the electrolytes business, the filing said.