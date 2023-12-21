Three Ami Organics Investors Pare Stake For Rs 473.69 Crore

Three investors in Ami Organics Ltd. sold a combined 12.46% stake in the company for Rs 473.69 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia exited the company by selling 5.34% equity, offloading 19.7 lakh shares at Rs 1,030.12 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE.

Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold 18.4 lakh shares (4.98% stake), while Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia offloaded 7.89 lakh shares (2.14% stake) at Rs 1,030 apiece.

Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia and Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia held 5.53% and 6.83% stakes, respectively, as of September.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 8.07 lakh shares (2.18%), BOFA Securities Europe mopped up 5.25 lakh shares (1.42%), and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 5 lakh shares (1.35%).

Malabar India Fund, Value Quest Investment Advisors and Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius are among the other buyers.

Shares of Ami Organics closed 6.46% higher at Rs 1,144.60 apiece, as compared with a 0.51% rise in the BSE Sensex.