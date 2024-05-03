Ajanta Pharma Shares Surge To Record After Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of the company rose as much as 13.7% during the day to a life high of Rs 2,540 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 8.59% higher at Rs 2,426 apiece, compared to a 0.56% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:57 a.m.

The stock has risen 88.9% in the last 12 months and is up 11.25% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far today was 97 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78.

Twelve out of the 15 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 3.5%.