Ajanta Pharma Q4 Results: Posts 66% Rise In Net Profit To Rs 203 Crore

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 66% to Rs 203 crore in the March quarter, aided by robust sales across domestic and international markets. The drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 122 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,054 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as compared with Rs 882 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.