Zomato Won't Segregate Veg, Non-Veg Fleets By Colour After Backlash

Zomato riders will not don green uniforms, Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday after the food aggregator faced backlash over its 'pure veg mode' service.

While the separate fleet for vegetarians will continue, its riders will wear the same red uniform as other delivery partners, Goyal posted on X in the morning.

Doing away with the on-ground segregation is to ensure that "our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days", the CEO said. "Our rider’s physical safety is of paramount importance to us."

Although there is no separate uniform, vegetarian orders will appear separately on the app and will be served by the veg-only fleet, according to Goyal.

Some customers "could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be nice if that happened because of us", he said.