Zomato Launches Separate Fleet For Pure Vegetarian Food Orders

According to him, the 'Pure Veg Mode' will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only vegetarian food and will exclude restaurants that serve non-vegetarian food items.

"Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet," the CEO wrote.

The new fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious or political preference, according to Goyal.

"This feature will see a phased rollout across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers and serving our community in the best possible way," he said. "In the future, we plan to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs."

Zomato will also launch a special cake delivery fleet with hydraulic balancers, which prevent the cake from getting smudged during delivery, he said.