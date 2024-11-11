Zomato, Swiggy Deny Report Alleging Antitrust Law Violation As 'Misleading'

Zomato and Swiggy have responded to the Competition Commission of India's probe that has reportedly found that the food delivery platforms breached antitrust laws.

Both the country's top food delivery aggregators—Zomato Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd.—breached the laws, the investigation by CCI revealed, according to a report by Reuters.

Zomato, in response to the report, issued a statement clarifying its position. The company confirmed it had been under investigation by the CCI since April 2022, following a prima facie order that required the Director General of the CCI to probe the matter further.

Zomato said that no final order has been issued by the CCI as of yet, and stated that it continues to cooperate with the Commission in defending its business practices.

Zomato's statement also highlighted that the matter had been disclosed to stock exchanges in April 2022, following the CCI's initial order. The company further described the media report as "misleading," asserting that its practices are fully compliant with Indian competition laws and do not harm competition.