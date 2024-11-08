Competition Commission Probe Finds Swiggy, Zomato Breached Antitrust Laws: Report

Swiggy Ltd. and Zomato Ltd.—the country's top two food delivery aggregators—breached antitrust laws, an investigation by the Competition Commission of India revealed, Reuters reported on Friday.

Swiggy offered growth opportunities to restaurants that listed exclusively on its platform, whereas Zomato rolled out lower commissions for clients who entered into "exclusivity contracts" with it, the news agency reported, citing a document related to the CCI probe that is yet to be made public.

These exclusivity pacts "prevent the market from becoming more competitive", the CCI's investigation unit reportedly stated in the document.

The development could not be independently confirmed. Swiggy and Zomato were yet to issue a statement in response to the report.

The investigation against Swiggy and Zomato for alleged violation of the competition laws was initiated in 2022 following a complaint by the National Restaurant Association of India.