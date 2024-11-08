Low GMP To Global Cues—Why Swiggy IPO Is Slow To Take Off

Swiggy Ltd.'s initial public offering, the country's second largest this year, is receiving the same fanfare Hyundai got as India's largest ever: lukewarm. The book-building issue managed to drag its feet across the full subscription mark on the last day, with institutional buyers rushing in. Portions for rich individuals and retail investors are still not fully subscribed.

Institutional buyers are likely to save the day for the food delivery platform, with their portion already subscribed 73%. Notably, QIBs pour into IPOs on the eleventh hour to avoid locking in their funds.

One of the two players dominating the food delivery space in India—the other one being Zomato—Swiggy did not manage to enthuse market watchers either. Aditya Birla Money recommended avoiding the offer, whereas Motilal Oswal suggested it only to 'high-risk' investors looking for long-term.

Here are the reasons why the Swiggy IPO has not been able to attract investors' interest: