Zomato-Paytm Deal: Market Watchers Weigh In On Strategic Move

Senior VP at Elara Capital

Taurani projected that the ticketing business could grow at a rate of 15-20% annually, adding significant value to Zomato’s top line.

He added that Zomato's ability to scale and match up to the market leader, BookMyShow, will be crucial. With a current topline of Rs 500 crore expected to rise to Rs 700 crore post-acquisition, Taurani noted that achieving even a 20% Ebitda margin in this competitive sector would enhance Zomato’s overall valuation.

He also highlighted the potential for increased free cash flow, with projections of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore annually as the food and quick commerce segments continue to perform well.

Taurani emphasised that the acquisition is an opportunity for Zomato to leverage its young customer base and expand its B2C offerings, creating new cross-sell and upsell opportunities across its platforms.

He acknowledged the dominance of BookMyShow in the market but suggested that Zomato's strategic approach to integrating Paytm's ticketing business could give it bargaining power with content creators over time.