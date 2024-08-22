Zomato-Paytm Deal: A Look At Key Factors That Could Impact Business

Healthy Cash Reserves: Zomato entered the deal with a solid cash balance of Rs 12,000 crore. The Rs 2,050 -crore acquisition, while significant, is unlikely to dent the company’s liquidity, leaving it well-positioned for future investments and growth opportunities.

Massive Customer Base Advantage: The company's existing large customer base provides a ready audience for cross-selling entertainment services, potentially driving significant growth in the newly acquired business. Management is optimistic, projecting a Gross Order Value of over Rs 10,000 crore by FY26 in the going-out category.

Bullish Sentiment From Brokerages: Analysts are backing Zomato’s move, with target prices ranging between Rs 270 and Rs 335, indicating strong confidence in the company’s strategy and growth prospects post-acquisition.