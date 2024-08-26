Zomato Offers Order Scheduling In Seven Cities

Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. introduced an option to schedule orders in advance on Sunday. Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal took to X, formerly known as Twitter to make the announcement.

The service has been offered at around 13,000 outlets across seven cities—Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur, Goyal said.

The restaurants have high qualities of dishes in stock and shown kitchen-preparation-time consistency, the Zomato chief executive said. More restaurants and cities are being added and the service will soon be extended for all orders, Goyal said.

Patrons can place their schedule deliveries two days in advance for orders worth Rs 1,000 or more.