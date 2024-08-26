Zomato Offers Order Scheduling In Seven Cities

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZomato Offers Order Scheduling In Seven Cities
Patrons can place their schedule deliveries two days in advance for orders worth Rs 1,000 or more.

26 Aug 2024, 07:54 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Zomato delivery executive waiting to pick up the order. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Zomato delivery executive waiting to pick up the order. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. introduced an option to schedule orders in advance on Sunday. Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal took to X, formerly known as Twitter to make the announcement.

The service has been offered at around 13,000 outlets across seven cities—Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur, Goyal said.

The restaurants have high qualities of dishes in stock and shown kitchen-preparation-time consistency, the Zomato chief executive said. More restaurants and cities are being added and the service will soon be extended for all orders, Goyal said.

Patrons can place their schedule deliveries two days in advance for orders worth Rs 1,000 or more.

Zomato has introduced the scheduling feature within days of shutting down its Zomato Legends service, less than two months after relaunching the pan-India delivery service.

In a post on X last Thursday, Goyal said that Zomato Legends service will be scrapped after two years of trying as the product was not market fit.

Zomato Legends was launched as an intercity food delivery service, aiming to deliver popular dishes from reputed restaurants from various parts of the country to customers nationwide.

The food ordering platform had paused its Intercity Legends service in April after it failed to take off. It was then relaunched in July 2024, with a minimum order value of Rs 5,000, positioning the service as a party order feature.

The product-market fit issue was evident, with Zomato positioning it as a premium service as opposed to more affordable rates.

Since achieving profitability, Zomato has been trying out new delivery features. Its 'Everyday' feature allows users to order home-cooked food on a subscription basis. It also now has offers on large orders, alongside retailing inexpensive brand coupons.

