Zomato Offers Order Scheduling In Seven Cities
Patrons can place their schedule deliveries two days in advance for orders worth Rs 1,000 or more.
Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. introduced an option to schedule orders in advance on Sunday. Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal took to X, formerly known as Twitter to make the announcement.
The service has been offered at around 13,000 outlets across seven cities—Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur, Goyal said.
The restaurants have high qualities of dishes in stock and shown kitchen-preparation-time consistency, the Zomato chief executive said. More restaurants and cities are being added and the service will soon be extended for all orders, Goyal said.
Update: you can now schedule orders on Zomato.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 24, 2024
Plan your meals better by placing an order up to 2 days in advance, and weâll deliver right on time. For now, scheduling is available for orders above â¹1,000, at around 13,000 outlets across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai,â¦ pic.twitter.com/LZGeNn1zZI
Zomato has introduced the scheduling feature within days of shutting down its Zomato Legends service, less than two months after relaunching the pan-India delivery service.
In a post on X last Thursday, Goyal said that Zomato Legends service will be scrapped after two years of trying as the product was not market fit.
Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 22, 2024
Zomato Legends was launched as an intercity food delivery service, aiming to deliver popular dishes from reputed restaurants from various parts of the country to customers nationwide.
The food ordering platform had paused its Intercity Legends service in April after it failed to take off. It was then relaunched in July 2024, with a minimum order value of Rs 5,000, positioning the service as a party order feature.
The product-market fit issue was evident, with Zomato positioning it as a premium service as opposed to more affordable rates.
Since achieving profitability, Zomato has been trying out new delivery features. Its 'Everyday' feature allows users to order home-cooked food on a subscription basis. It also now has offers on large orders, alongside retailing inexpensive brand coupons.