Zomato To Shut Legends Services Less Than Two Months After Relaunching
Zomato Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal announced on Thursday that the company would be shutting down its Zomato Legends service with immediate effect, less than two months after relaunching.
"Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect," Goyal announced on his X profile.
Legends was launched as an intercity food delivery service, aiming to deliver popular dishes from reputed restaurants from various parts of the country to customers nationwide.
Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 22, 2024
The food ordering platform had paused its Intercity Legends service in April after it failed to take off. It was then relaunched in July 2024, with a minimum order value of Rs 5,000, positioning the service as a party order feature.
The product-market fit issue was evident, with Zomato positioning it as a premium service as opposed to more affordable rates. Prior to July, Zomato brought out orders on the same day for certain restaurants as well, indicating it kept stock for certain dishes. That was withdrawn and all dishes were flown in chilled, purely on the basis of orders.
On the delivery front, given that profitability has been achieved and the core business is stable, Zomato is experimenting with several new features. Its 'Everyday' feature allows users to order home-cooked food on a subscription basis. It also now has offers on large orders, alongside retailing inexpensive brand coupons.