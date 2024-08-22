Zomato To Shut Legends Services Less Than Two Months After Relaunching

Zomato Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal announced on Thursday that the company would be shutting down its Zomato Legends service with immediate effect, less than two months after relaunching.

"Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect," Goyal announced on his X profile.

Legends was launched as an intercity food delivery service, aiming to deliver popular dishes from reputed restaurants from various parts of the country to customers nationwide.