Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Invests In Start-Up That's Making Solar Panels More Accessible

Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath said on Monday that his company has invested in a startup, SundayGrids, that took an "interesting approach" to solving India’s solar power harvesting issues and saving money on electricity bills.

“Today, if you are interested in installing some solar panels but don't have the roof space necessary because you live in an apartment or a rented house, there's no solution,” Kamath wrote on X.

Only about 10% of urban households in India have rooftop solar panels, despite the government offering subsidies for it. “That means many people are conscious about being sustainable but can't do anything,” Kamath said.