'IPO Trading In Gujju Genes' Says Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Referring To SEBI Study

Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath remarked on Tuesday that "IPO flipping (trading) is in the Gujju genes," referring to a SEBI study that was released on Sept. 2.

The study found that 39.3% of retail investors involved in IPO flipping were from Gujarat, followed by Maharashtra (13.5%) and Rajasthan (10.5%).

The SEBI study titled 'Analysis of Investor Behaviour in Initial Public Offerings,' which was undertaken by the Department of Economic and Policy Analysis, highlights widespread flipping behaviour among investors in the IPO market, revealing notable trends in how different investor categories manage their allotted shares.

"Gujarat accounts for about 9% of the total investor customer base, but they account for 40% of IPO participation in both retail and HNI categories. IPO flipping (trading) in the Gujju genes. This data is from SEBI's study on IPOs," Kamath wrote on X.