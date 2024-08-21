Zerodha To Halt Brokerage Referral Incentive Announces Nithin Kamath On X

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond to the recent order released by the National Stock Exchange.

Kamath said that they will be stopping their referral programme and making one-time payouts for whatever is due. They will continue to give out reward points every time any user refers a customer to them, the tweet said. "By the way, 12.4 lakhs of our customers have referred at least one client to date."