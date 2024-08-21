Zerodha To End Brokerage Sharing For Demat Referrals After NSE Directive

Zerodha’s move follows an NSE circular that prohibits brokers from sharing a percentage of brokerage fees with clients (in some cases with finfluencers) who refer new customers. The NSE's reasoning is that such arrangements might encourage individuals to induce referrals to trade more frequently, which could harm the interests of the customers.

"To comply with the new NSE regulations, we are ceasing brokerage revenue sharing for referrals," Zerodha said in a press release. "However, we will continue to award 300 reward points for each successful referral, which can be redeemed for various services," the brokerage said.