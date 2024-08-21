NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZerodha To End Brokerage Sharing For Demat Referrals After NSE Directive
ADVERTISEMENT

Zerodha To End Brokerage Sharing For Demat Referrals After NSE Directive

However, the brokerage will maintain its referral program in a modified form, focusing on reward points instead.

21 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Representative Image (Source: Unsplash)

Stockbroker Zerodha, in response to a new directive from the National Stock Exchange aimed at curbing potential trade inducement, said it will stop sharing brokerage revenue for Demat account referrals starting Aug. 25, 2024. 

What’s Changing

Zerodha’s move follows an NSE circular that prohibits brokers from sharing a percentage of brokerage fees with clients (in some cases with finfluencers) who refer new customers. The NSE's reasoning is that such arrangements might encourage individuals to induce referrals to trade more frequently, which could harm the interests of the customers.

"To comply with the new NSE regulations, we are ceasing brokerage revenue sharing for referrals," Zerodha said in a press release. "However, we will continue to award 300 reward points for each successful referral, which can be redeemed for various services," the brokerage said.

Why The Change

The NSE in a circular dated Aug. 14 addresses concerns over unauthorised referral schemes and emphasises that only registered and approved individuals should manage client referrals. This policy is intended to prevent potential misuse and ensure that all referral activities adhere to established rules and regulations.

“Any person referring a client to a trading member must be officially appointed as an authorised person and must comply with all regulations and codes of conduct," NSE said. This measure aims to safeguard investor interests and maintain the integrity of trading practices.

Impact And Next Steps

This regulatory shift has caused Zerodha to clear out any existing referral wallet balances greater than Rs 10. Despite the discontinuation of the brokerage-sharing aspect, Zerodha will maintain its referral program in a modified form, focusing on reward points instead.

In its blog post, the company indicated it will continue to advocate for the referral program's continuation and provide updates based on further discussions with the exchanges.

ALSO READ

Zerodha Launches Instant Withdrawal Of Funds: Here Is How It Compares With Peers

Opinion
Zerodha Launches Instant Withdrawal Of Funds: Here Is How It Compares With Peers
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT