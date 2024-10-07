Zerodha Announces 100% Availability Of Sale Proceeds After Sale Of Shares

In a major announcement on Monday, Zerodha said that 100% of the sale proceeds will be available for trading after selling the shares.

Previously, only 80% of the proceeds were available to the traders and the remaining 20% were held towards upfront margin requirements and released the next day. Zerodha informed investors through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For instance, if a trader sells 100 shares of ABC Company at Rs 1,000, the trader would receive only Rs 80,000 and the rest, Rs 20,000, would be available to them the next day, as per the older policy. But under the new policy, the trader will immediately receive Rs 1,00,000 after selling the shares, the tweet said.

This will help the investors to receive their proceeds immediately, allowing them to reinvest the funds without much delay and improve the cash flow for the same.