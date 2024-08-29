Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra Named Youngest Billionaire In Hurun Rich India List

Kaivalya Vohra, one of the co-founders of the quick commerce app Zepto, was named India's youngest billionaire in Hurun's Rich India list.

"The youngest on Hurun India Rich List is 21-year-old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, a $5 billion quick commerce e-startup. His co-founder, Aadit Palicha 22, is the second youngest on the list," Hurun said.

According to the list, Vohra, with a net worth of Rs 3,600 crore, has ended up on Hurun's list for the third session. He made his debut in their 2022 edition.

Zepto co-founders Vohra and Palicha, who were both students at Stanford University, dropped out of their computer science course at the age of 18 in order to develop their own start-up.

"Both friends started Zepto in 2021 to fulfil the growing demand for quick and contactless delivery of essential items in the days of the Covid pandemic," NDTV World reported.

The Hurun India Rich List has surpassed 1,500 entrants for the first time and according to NDTV Profit, this reflects a 150% increase from seven years ago.

The cumulative wealth of Hurun India Rich List members exceeds Rs 159 lakh crore, surpassing the combined GDP of Saudi Arabia and Switzerland.

"India now has 334 billionaires in dollar terms, marking a six times increase since the list's inception 13 years ago. The country minted a new billionaire every five days over the past year," NDTV Profit reported.

Conversely, at 95, Hanwantbir Sahney of NRB Bearings Ltd. was the oldest debutant on the list.