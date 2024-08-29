Gautam Adani Pips Mukesh Ambani To Become Richest Indian

Gautam Adani, 62, and his family have secured the top position on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Adani's wealth has surged by 95% over the past year, reaching an unprecedented Rs 11.6 lakh crore.

This rise propels Adani from the fourth position in 2020 to the number one spot in the latest Hurun India Rich List.

Adani's ascent is marked by recovery following the Hindenburg report, which had raised significant scrutiny.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. saw a 98% increase in share prices, along with a 76% average growth across his energy sector enterprises. The recent lifting of restrictions on Adani Group securities by MSCI further signals a stabilising outlook.

Let's take a look at the top five wealthiest individuals who made it to the list: