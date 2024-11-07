Wockhardt Seeks To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Share Sale To Institutions

Wockhardt Ltd. seeks to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore via sale of shares to qualified institutional investors, leading to a 5.57% stake dilution in the pharma major.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has set a base issue size of Rs 8,000 crore and a green show option to raise another Rs 2,000 crore, according to the term sheet viewed by NDTV Profit.

Shares are likely to be issued at Rs 1,105 per share to qualified institutional buyers, a 4.9% discount to the floor price of Rs 1,162.25 apiece, the term sheet showed. DAM Capital is the banker for the deal.

The issue opened after market hours of Nov. 6 and is expected to be closed on Nov. 7 with an option to extend further, according to the team sheet. The equity dilution is pegged at 5.57% of post-issue paid up share capital.