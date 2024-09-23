Wockhardt's Antibiotic Zaynich To Be Available In India At 80% Discount To US Price

Mumbai-based Wockhardt Ltd. will launch its novel antibiotic drug WCK 5222, or Zaynich, at discounts of 75-80% in India, the company’s Chairman and Founder, Habil Khorakiwala, said. The drug is currently undergoing Phase 3 global trials.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Khorakiwala said the existing drugs in the category are priced at about $8,000 to $10,000 per treatment in the US. However, the India launch of the drug will not be made at such high prices.

“We will discount for the Indian market at least 75-80% of the US prices. One of our objectives is not only to have product success in the US and worldwide, but also to make it affordable,” he said.

He said they had a dual purpose of making the drug available worldwide and also adjust pricing based on the affordability factor.

Wockhardt aims to capture 75% of the total addressable market in the US through the launch of Zaynich.

“In the US, there are incidents of drug resistance in 5,00,000 to 7,00,000 patients, and we believe that the older drugs which have been approved recently may have 20-25% of the market. The balance market is an opportunity for us,” he said.