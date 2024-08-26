PLI In Auto, Tariff Hikes In Telecom Keeps Goldman Sachs Bullish

Goldman Sachs is positive on automotive, telecom, and thematic investments, according to Sunil Koul, Asia Pacific portfolio strategist at the brokerage. It continues to be optimistic on automotive industry, maintaining an overweight position due to its recent robust performance.

The sector is buoyed by the rapid expansion of electric vehicles, particularly in India. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., led by Bhavish Aggarwal, has recently secured production-linked incentives certificates for its mass-market scooters.

This certification positions Ola Electric as the first company to have four products certified under the automobile PLI scheme. This move will incentivise the production of its entire portfolio of electric scooters and enhance the company’s competitive edge.

The company is also planning a major investment in battery manufacturing, with a proposed plant in Tamil Nadu set to have a capacity of 20 GWh by mid-2026. If successful, this in-house manufacturing could lower battery costs, potentially reducing overall vehicle prices and improving profitability for the company.