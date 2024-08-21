Ola Electric First To Receive PLI Certification For Four Models

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has received production-linked incentives certificates for its mass market scooters. This certification makes the Bhavish Agarwal-led EV maker the first company to get four products certified under the Auto PLI Scheme, the company said.

This will incentivise electric vehicles production on the company's entire portfolio of electric scooters. The company met the stringent minimum localisation criteria of 50% for the components used in its electric two-wheelers.

Under the scheme, Ola Electric is eligible for incentives for up to five consecutive financial years commencing from fiscal 2024.