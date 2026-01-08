Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? All You Need To Know About Anil Agarwal's Son Who Suddenly Died

Business NewsBusinessWho Was Agnivesh Agarwal? All You Need To Know About Anil Agarwal's Son Who Suddenly Died
Agnivesh stayed away from the limelight and was rarely seen on social media and in public forums.

08 Jan 2026, 06:45 PM IST i
Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering when he died of a cardiac arrest. (Photo: Anil Agarwal)
Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Resources Ltd Chairperson Anil Agarwal, died in the US at the age of 49.

Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering when he died of a cardiac arrest.

Anil Agarwal wrote a raw note on X and renewed a pledge that "more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society", echoing Agnivesh's vision for a self-reliant India, transforming private tragedy into a public commitment to philanthropy.

Here's all you need to know about Agnivesh Agarwal.

Early Life, Education

Agnivesh was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna, Bihar. He was the son of Anil Agarwal and Kiran Agarwal in a Marwari family. He attended the Mayo College in Ajmer.

He later studied commerce at Sydenham College in Mumbai, the Business Standard reported, before stepping into the family's industrial empire built around metals, mining and energy. He pursued higher education in the United States.

Agnivesh Agarwal's Career

After US studies, Agnivesh gained overseas experience in finance and business before joining Vedanta Group. Agnivesh also served as a non-executive chairperson of Hindustan Zinc from November 2005 to February 2019. During his tenure, he was instrumental in establishing Hindustan Zinc as one of the leading zinc-lead-silver producers in the world, Vedanta said in a public note.

He chaired Talwandi Sabo Power, India's largest thermal plant in Punjab.

As chairperson and managing director of Fujairah Gold FZC in the UAE, he oversaw a precious metals refinery, while holding directorships at Twin Star International and Sterlite Display Technologies. He also invested in healthcare as an angel.

Agnivesh Agarwal's Personal Life

Agnivesh married Puja Bangur, daughter of Shree Cement MD Hari Mohan Bangur. Agnivesh stayed away from the limelight and was rarely seen on social media and in public forums. However, within the Vedanta Group, he was known as a seasoned and visionary board member, NDTV reported.

Agnivesh Agarwal Net Worth

Agnivesh's personal net worth stayed undisclosed, reflecting his low-profile stance. Inheriting from the Agarwal family which is valued at around £3.66 lakh crore ($44 billion) by late 2025, as per Forbes,

Agnivesh accessed vast wealth through stakes and roles. His father's empire underscores the scale, though Agnivesh prioritised impact over public riches.

