Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? All You Need To Know About Anil Agarwal's Son Who Suddenly Died

Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Resources Ltd Chairperson Anil Agarwal, died in the US at the age of 49.

Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering when he died of a cardiac arrest.

Anil Agarwal wrote a raw note on X and renewed a pledge that "more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society", echoing Agnivesh's vision for a self-reliant India, transforming private tragedy into a public commitment to philanthropy.