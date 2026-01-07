Anil Agarwal's Son Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident
In a heartfelt note, Anil Agarwal said he had promised his son that more than 75% of their income would be given back to society.
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh died after a cardiac arrest on Wednesday at the age of 49.
The tycoon shared the news on his official X account, stating, "Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us."
"Agnivesh was many things - a sportsman, a musician, a leader. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human," he said.
Today is the darkest day of my life.— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026
My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.â¦ pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262
Anil Agarwal said he had promised his son that more than 75% of their income would be given back to society.
"We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life," he said.
Agarwal has two children: his late son, Agnivesh, and a daughter, Priya, who is on the board of Vedanta Ltd. and chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Agnivesh was the chairperson of Vedanta subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.