Anil Agarwal's Son Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident

Anil Agarwal said he had promised his son that more than 75% of their income would be given back to society.

"We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life," he said.

Agarwal has two children: his late son, Agnivesh, and a daughter, Priya, who is on the board of Vedanta Ltd. and chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Agnivesh was the chairperson of Vedanta subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.