What Reliance Home Finance's Forensic Auditor Found In The Books

The forensic audit of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. found various lapses in its lending practices. Some of them included anomalies in the loan approval processes and the reclassification of loans to related parties as non-related parties just before the disbursal.

Auditors also found that the repayment patterns of borrower entities indicated certain trends, like circular transactions and the evergreening of loans in a number of transactions.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India barred Anil Ambani and 24 other entities from the capital markets for five years on Friday for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd. The market regulator barred RHFL for six months only.

SEBI took into account two reports by PWC—the statutory auditor of RHFL—and by Grant Thornton, the forensic auditor appointed by Bank of Baroda, which was the lead bank of the consortium of lenders of the company.

The evergreening of loans is when banks try to revive a loan that is on the verge of default by granting the same borrowers further loans.

A circular transaction is an artificial transaction between companies in a group to inflate the turnover of one or more of the companies.