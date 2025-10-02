What Prompted RBI To Change Banking Rules?

The Reserve Bank of India's 22 new initiatives announced during the monetary policy announcement on Oct. 1 caught most by surprise. While the monetary policy decision was mostly a non-event, Governor Sanjay Malhotra's sweeping changes to banking norms were detailed and well thought out.

Sources told NDTV Profit that these changes were widely discussed over the last few months. According to a person in the know, the regulator's decision to alter the large exposure framework came after banks sought a review.

The large exposure framework, first introduced in 2016, was last materially altered in 2019. Since then, the banking industry has gone through a sea change. The framework was originally brought in to curb excessive leverage in corporate lending, after the banking system was found to be hiding non-performing assets on its balance sheet.

The rules were clear: individual banks would not be able to lend more than 20% of their capital base to a single borrower and in case of a group of borrowers, the limit was at 25%. Those limits will continue to be in force, the person quoted above said. What will change though are the limits imposed on system level exposure to large corporates.

According to the rules, the system could not lend more than Rs 10,000 crore to a single corporate, unless at least 50% of its borrowings were in the form market instruments. To calculate banking sector exposure, all forms of funds extended by banks would be considered, including bank loans from domestic and international branches, and bond investments.

Moreover, if these norms are not followed, banks would be required to make additional provisions on their exposures.

Banks felt that with their cumulative capital base of over Rs 26 lakh crore, the Rs 10,000 crore limit was too restrictive. Additionally, the provisioning requirements were too cumbersome.

"...the restriction placed on the banking system not to exceed Rs 10,000 crore...was kind of archaic in our view," CS Setty, chairman, State Bank of India, told NDTV Profit.

The regulator took cue from these demands and conducted its review, before entirely removing the restrictions, the person quoted above said. During his interview Setty called the regulator's decision a "bold" one.

In his statement, Governor Malhotra said that other macroprudential tools would be implemented to track system level exposure to large borrowers and introduce any other limits which may be found necessary.