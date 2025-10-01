SBI In Best Position To Implement ECL Guidelines, Says Chairman CS Setty

State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty has said that the country’s largest lender is well placed to implement the 'Expected Credit Loss' framework, which will come into force for banks from April 1, 2027.

Speaking to NDTV Profit after the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy announcement, Setty underlined that the transition to the new guideline will be smooth and will not exert undue pressure on capital ratios.

“ECL is a complicated system, and we have to fine-tune our internal models. But SBI is in the best position to implement these complex guidelines,” he said.

“The glide path that has been provided will ensure we are not exposed to any capital stress," Setty added.

The SBI chief, while talking about the macro environment, said that inflation number was anticipated to come down but the steep reduction came as a surprise.

While the central bank projects inflation above 4% in fiscal 2027, there is visible moderation. Growth is expected at 6.8% for fiscal 2025, though tariffs and geopolitical issues could impact the third and fourth quarter. Setty believes that the RBI is right in waiting for more clarity.