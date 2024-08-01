What Infosys' Tax Demand Means For IT Industry With The IGST Clause

Several information technology companies have their head offices in India but set up branch offices outside the country. For the purposes of GST, both of these are regarded as separate entities. The head office in India infuses funds into the foreign branch to fund its operating costs (rent, salaries, etc.). In some cases, the head office may also receive services from such branches, though not often.

The entire deeming fiction of treating an overseas branch and the head office as two distinct entities was perhaps introduced to ensure no tax is required to be paid in India on expenses incurred overseas (on supplies made and received by the branches overseas), said a partner at E&Y, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Hence, the deeming fiction in itself should not lead to the assumption that the branch is rendering a service and the funding is consideration for such a service, the person said.

The debate of whether to charge GST or not on such transfers of funds or services has been around for quite some time. There is also a lack of clarity in the interpretation of tax law provisions. There have also been clarifications from the department, which support the matter in favour of not levying taxes on expense reimbursements in the absence of any underlying services.

The tax demand for the years 2017–2018 is already time-barred unless the department is able to establish suppression on the part of Infosys, which means that the department cannot go back in time to issue notices for these previous years without specific, purposeful suppression by the company.

Given this is an industry-wide issue that has been in existence since the service tax era, with several tribunal-level rulings, an allegation of suppression may be technically difficult to substantiate, the person quoted above said. Courts typically do not entertain an argument of suppression in matters involving technical interpretation, the person said.