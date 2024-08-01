Infosys May Not Be Liable for Rs 32,000 Crore GST Demand — Here's Why

Infosys Ltd. has received a GST demand of over Rs 32,000 crore over services from its own overseas branches since 2017. Even as the Directorate General of GST Intelligence claimed that the company was liable to pay Integrated Goods and Services Tax on services it received from its overseas branches, a notice from June 26, 2024 claims that if a foreign branch doesn't issue an invoice for its services, the value of those services can b...