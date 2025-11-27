What Happens When Auditing Work Vanishes? Two CAs Debate Future Of Practice

A debate has emerged on social media over the future of services offered by Chartered Accountants (CAs) in the changing regulatory scenario amid the government’s reported proposal on mandatory audit rules for smaller companies.

According to media reports, the government is mulling changes in mandatory audit requirements to ease the compliance burden for smaller companies with a certain revenue threshold. This was reflected in a recent exchange between two CAs on the X platform, leading to a wider discussion on whether CAs can survive without audit jobs.

The discussion started when influencer and CA Himank Singla raised concerns over diminishing audit work. In his X post, Singla cautioned that the removal of audit requirements like GST and bank audits and the proposed changes for small companies could negatively affect CAs, especially the small-town firms.

“GST Audits... gone... Bank Audits... gone to a large extent, Small Companies Audit.... will be gone soon... Only audit left would be Income Tax Audits... How will the SME CA firms survive in our country? What would the practicing CAs out of 50 lakh CAs by 2047 even do in their practice?” Singla said.