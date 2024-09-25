Western Carriers To Use Rs 165 Crore From IPO Proceeds To Reduce Debt by 75%

Western Carriers India Ltd. will use Rs 165 crore from its IPO proceeds to cut its existing debts by up to 75%, according to the company’s director and Chief Executive Officer Kanishka Sethia.

The company raised Rs 492.88 crore from the maiden share sale, including a fresh issue of 2.33 crore shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of 54 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 92.88 crore.

The Western Carriers IPO was subscribed 30.57 times on the final day of its bidding.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Sethia explained in detail how his company will use the proceeds from its initial public offering, which made a discounted listing at the bourses on Tuesday.

“We will be using about Rs 165 crore for repayment of our debt and loan repayment. That will bring our debt down by about 70–75%. That is going to clean up our balance sheet quite a lot,” he said.

“The rest of the use of proceeds is divided between capex, which is approximately Rs 150 crore, and some general corporate purposes,” Sethia added.

On Tuesday, shares of Western Carriers debuted on the BSE at a discount of 1.16% at Rs 170. On the NSE, it listed at Rs 170.98 per share, indicating a discount of 0.59%. The shares extended their losses to close on the BSE at Rs 159.45, and at Rs 159.50 on the NSE.