Western Carriers Shares List At 1% Discount Over Issue Price

Shares of Western Carriers (India) Ltd. listed on the BSE at Rs 170, a discount of 1.16% over the issue price of Rs 172 apiece, on Monday. The stock debuted at Rs 170.98 per share on the National Stock Exchange, marking a discount of 0.59%.

The initial public offering of Western Carriers was subscribed 30.57 times on its fifth and final day. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 92.9 crore.

WCIL is a multi-modal, rail-focused, 4PL asset-light logistics company. It offers fully customisable, multi-modal logistics solutions encompassing road, rail, water, and air transportation and a tailored range of value-added services.

The company has long-standing relationships with customers across varied sectors such as metals, fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering, oil and gas, and retail.

WCIL's domestic and export-import market share, based upon its container volumes handled, stood at 6% and 2% respectively in fiscal 2023.