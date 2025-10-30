Wedding Bells Ring Louder: Traders Body' Sees 10% Surge In Seasonal Business To Rs 6.5 Lakh Crore

The Indian wedding season, spanning from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14, 2025, is projected to see Rs 6.5 lakh crore in business according to a report from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday.

This projected total represents a 10% increase from the previous comparable season, which saw 48 lakh weddings and an expenditure of Rs 5.90 lakh crore.

CAIT reported that it estimates 46 lakh weddings across India, via a press release from the industry body.

Delhi alone is expected to generate business worth around Rs 1.8 lakh crore during this season through 4.8 lakh weddings.