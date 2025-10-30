Wedding Bells Ring Louder: Traders Body' Sees 10% Surge In Seasonal Business To Rs 6.5 Lakh Crore

Business NewsBusinessWedding Bells Ring Louder: Traders Body' Sees 10% Surge In Seasonal Business To Rs 6.5 Lakh Crore
Delhi alone is expected to generate business worth around Rs 1.8 lakh crore during this season through 4.8 lakh weddings.

30 Oct 2025, 06:40 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CAIT said that the study reveals that India’s wedding economy continues to be one of the strongest pillars of domestic trade. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
CAIT said that the study reveals that India’s wedding economy continues to be one of the strongest pillars of domestic trade. (Photo: Unsplash)
The Indian wedding season, spanning from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14, 2025, is projected to see Rs 6.5 lakh crore in business according to a report from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday.

This projected total represents a 10% increase from the previous comparable season, which saw 48 lakh weddings and an expenditure of Rs 5.90 lakh crore.

CAIT reported that it estimates 46 lakh weddings across India, via a press release from the industry body.

Delhi alone is expected to generate business worth around Rs 1.8 lakh crore during this season through 4.8 lakh weddings.

CAIT Secretary General and Delhi MP Praveen Khandelwal reported that this study was conducted between Oct. 15 and Oct. 25, 2025 across 75 major cities.

CAIT said that the study reveals that India’s wedding economy continues to be one of the strongest pillars of domestic trade, combining tradition, modernity, and self-reliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” vision.

According to the release in 2023, there had been 38 lakh weddings solemnised and Rs 4.74 lakh crore worth of business generated. Whereas, in 2022, 32 lakh weddings took place with a total of Rs 3.75 lakh crore spent.

PN Gadgil Jewellers also reported foreseeing robust growth driven by demand for their jewellery products during the wedding season.

"For the wedding season, we remain highly optimistic. With customer sentiment remaining positive, we are well-positioned to continue this strong momentum," Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director of PN Gadgil said.

